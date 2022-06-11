door

An entry to a new phase in life.



I leave tomorrow on a much needed road trip to California. I haven't seen the beach (or anywhere really that's not in Arizona) in over three years. I booked our camping spots in January and I requested the time off at work and was denied due to staffing issues. I really need to take a vacation, so I put in my notice and quit my full-time job that I worked at for 16 years. When I come back, I will only work part-time there from here on out. Hey, the less time I spend at the hospital, the better, in my opinion.