Previous
Next
door by blueberry1222
Photo 2654

door

An entry to a new phase in life.

I leave tomorrow on a much needed road trip to California. I haven't seen the beach (or anywhere really that's not in Arizona) in over three years. I booked our camping spots in January and I requested the time off at work and was denied due to staffing issues. I really need to take a vacation, so I put in my notice and quit my full-time job that I worked at for 16 years. When I come back, I will only work part-time there from here on out. Hey, the less time I spend at the hospital, the better, in my opinion.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
Strong image. All the best!
June 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise