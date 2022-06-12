Sign up
Photo 2655
heading out
or going in...
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
Tags
door
architecture
bw
Diana
Terrific b/w!
June 12th, 2022
Kartia
Love all the different textures, and the sky looks so foreboding.
June 12th, 2022
Jacqueline
Great series!
June 12th, 2022
