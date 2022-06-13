Went to Joshua Tree park yesterday, sort of. We went near it. But it was way too hot outside to do any hiking, so we went to Pioneertown nearby instead. Neat old movie set city. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pioneertown,_California
We did stop by the Joshua Tree park visitor center and learned about Joshua Trees. Only one moth pollinates them, and due to climate change, they are losing habitat. They require a freeze to produce flowers, so only the ones at higher elevations will survive into the future.