Moreton Bay Fig Tree by blueberry1222
Moreton Bay Fig Tree

This is the largest fig tree in the states. I even used a wide angle lens to capture this image.
https://www.californiabeaches.com/attraction/moreton-bay-fig-tree/
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Bill Davidson
Very impressive.
July 2nd, 2022  
