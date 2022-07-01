Previous
Dystopia by blueberry1222
Photo 2674

Dystopia

I took this photo of a strangler fig and strangled it even more. The American government is tightening its grip on its own citizens and I fear of being suffocated.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
