Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2699
snaky-looking plant
I don't know what this is...so I'll just call it the Medusa plant.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
3895
photos
237
followers
273
following
739% complete
View this month »
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
garden
Jacqueline
ace
Hi Krista it looks like a Asparagus densiflorus 'Meyers'
https://www.tarreensmarre.nl/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/IMG_5054.jpg
July 26th, 2022
Krista Marson
ace
@jacqbb
Ah! Good to know, thanx for the link :)
July 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close