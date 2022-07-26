Previous
snaky-looking plant by blueberry1222
Photo 2699

snaky-looking plant

I don't know what this is...so I'll just call it the Medusa plant.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Jacqueline ace
Hi Krista it looks like a Asparagus densiflorus 'Meyers' https://www.tarreensmarre.nl/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/IMG_5054.jpg
July 26th, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
@jacqbb Ah! Good to know, thanx for the link :)
July 26th, 2022  
