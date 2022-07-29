Historic Aqueduct

Remnants of the original mission-built aqueduct seen at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.
Such a pretty setting. Note: Native Americans were forced to build this aqueduct to provide water for the mission. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mission_Santa_Barbara (The larger reservoir, which was built in 1806 by the expedient of damming of Mission Canyon situated to the north within the existing Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, continued to serve as a functioning component of the City's water system until 1993.)