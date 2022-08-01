Sign up
Photo 2705
Abstract
Went camping last weekend and challenged myself to "the alphabet game." I took one photo for each letter of the alphabet. This photo is for the letter A = Abstract. It is a reflection of trees in Bear Canyon Lake taken from this trail:
https://arizonahiking.org/82-mogollon-rim/454-bear-canyon-lake-trail
1st August 2022
Tags
nature
,
abstract
Diana
ace
Fabulous abstract, looking forward to seeing what you come up with.
August 1st, 2022
Antonio-S
ace
I like this.
FAV
August 1st, 2022
Barb
ace
Wonderful abstract! Fav
August 1st, 2022
