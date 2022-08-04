Previous
Decompse by blueberry1222
Photo 2708

Decompse

decomposing detritus / disintegrating debris.
I liked how the decomposition was already feeding the seedlings -- it really caught my eye. Nature hard at work.
4th August 2022

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
