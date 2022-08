Arizona is home to the largest ponderosa pine forest in the world. https://arizonatourism.com/2014/01/12/largest-stand-ponderosa-pines/ So, I went to the wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pinus_ponderosa to read more about them, and was surprised to learn that: in 1953, a nuclear test was performed in which 145 ponderosa pines were cut down by the United States Forest Service and transported to Area 5 of the Nevada Test Site, where they were planted into the ground and exposed to a nuclear blast to see what the blast wave would do to a forest. The trees were partially burned and blown over.Ah, okay...were they expecting the trees to survive a nuclear blast? Guess they're not as hardy as ginkos! https://www.inverse.com/article/47833-hiroshima-gingko-trees-atomic-bomb