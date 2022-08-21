Sign up
Photo 2725
Uprooted
I struggled with balancing the light and shade with this one. Not the greatest shot, but "U" photos are hard to find in nature!
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
3922
photos
230
followers
265
following
746% complete
View this month »
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
landscape
