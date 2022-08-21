Previous
Next
Uprooted by blueberry1222
Photo 2725

Uprooted

I struggled with balancing the light and shade with this one. Not the greatest shot, but "U" photos are hard to find in nature!
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
746% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise