Previous
sad by blueberry1222
Photo 3028

sad

a dying icon. Arizona is losing many of its saguaros to climate change. It's getting too hot even for these guys. This one collapsed not long after I took this photo.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Now that is really sad!
June 23rd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
The planet is changing…..
June 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise