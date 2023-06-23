Sign up
Photo 3028
sad
a dying icon. Arizona is losing many of its saguaros to climate change. It's getting too hot even for these guys. This one collapsed not long after I took this photo.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
2
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Diana
ace
Now that is really sad!
June 23rd, 2023
Bill Davidson
The planet is changing…..
June 23rd, 2023
