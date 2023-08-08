Previous
Chimney Rock Ruins by blueberry1222
Photo 3070

Chimney Rock Ruins

The site was once home to the ancestors of the modern Pueblo Indians, who built more than 200 homes and ceremonial buildings high above the valley floor more than 1,000 years ago.

https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/destination/chimney-rock-national-monument
more info:
https://www.chimneyrockco.org/puebloan-resources/structures/
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise