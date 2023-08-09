Previous
Chimney Rock by blueberry1222
Photo 3071

Chimney Rock

This is the view from the Native American site, way up high on the mountain. Every 18 years, the moon sets between the two pinnacles. (video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipUvizg7Jt4)
From the ground, the formation looks like this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chimney_Rock_National_Historic_Site
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
So interesting…
August 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise