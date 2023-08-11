Sign up
Previous
Photo 3073
Ramah ruins
The Native Americans never call these places ruins. They call them "ancestral homes."
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
ruins
,
archaeology
,
native-american
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. And I love your narrative.
August 11th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Amazing! I love the colours of the rock too.
August 11th, 2023
