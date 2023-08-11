Previous
Ramah ruins by blueberry1222
Photo 3073

Ramah ruins

The Native Americans never call these places ruins. They call them "ancestral homes."
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
John Falconer ace
Great shot. And I love your narrative.
August 11th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Amazing! I love the colours of the rock too.
August 11th, 2023  
