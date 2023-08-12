Sign up
Photo 3074
swallowing waves
Rafters on the San Juan River in Colorado.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
2
4
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Diana
ace
Awesome action shot of these brave rafters in the wild water!
August 12th, 2023
Brian
ace
Krista, fabulous action shot. fav
August 12th, 2023
