Photo 3075
Photo 3075
Wall detail
The wall construction at Chimney Rock was very similar to the buildings at Chaco Canyon, making it an outlying community. The little rocks between the spaces are the tell-tale sign that the people built with the same methods.
https://smarthistory.org/seeing-america-2/chaco-canyon-sa-periods/
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
1
4
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
4517
photos
216
followers
245
following
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
Tags
ancient
,
archaeology
,
native-american
Diana
ace
Amazing capture, the thought of human hands placing rock by rock to create this wonderful wall.
August 13th, 2023
