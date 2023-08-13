Previous
Wall detail by blueberry1222
Wall detail

The wall construction at Chimney Rock was very similar to the buildings at Chaco Canyon, making it an outlying community. The little rocks between the spaces are the tell-tale sign that the people built with the same methods.

https://smarthistory.org/seeing-america-2/chaco-canyon-sa-periods/
Krista Marson

Diana ace
Amazing capture, the thought of human hands placing rock by rock to create this wonderful wall.
August 13th, 2023  
