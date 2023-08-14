Previous
The stairs to Atsinna Pueblo by blueberry1222
The stairs to Atsinna Pueblo

Hiking up to the ancient homes. Between about 1275 to 1350 AD, up to 600 people of the Ancestral Puebloan culture lived in the 355+-room mesa-top pueblo.

https://www.nps.gov/elmo/learn/historyculture/atsinna.htm
Olwynne
Lovely shot. Not sure I would make it to the top but I guess the view would be amazing
August 14th, 2023  
Shepherdman
Interesting well composed shot
August 14th, 2023  
