Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3076
The stairs to Atsinna Pueblo
Hiking up to the ancient homes. Between about 1275 to 1350 AD, up to 600 people of the Ancestral Puebloan culture lived in the 355+-room mesa-top pueblo.
https://www.nps.gov/elmo/learn/historyculture/atsinna.htm
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
4518
photos
215
followers
245
following
842% complete
View this month »
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stairs
,
native-american
,
el-morro
Olwynne
Lovely shot. Not sure I would make it to the top but I guess the view would be amazing
August 14th, 2023
Shepherdman
Interesting well composed shot
August 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close