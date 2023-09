At 955 ft (291.1 m), the Royal Gorge Bridge in Colorado is the highet bridge U.S. (next highest is 900 ft (274.3 m) in Arizona.) Built in 1929, it was constructed as a tourist attraction, not as a through route for transportation. I was too cheap to pay $35 to cross it and took this picture looking up at it from a train.Side note: Highest bridge the world is in China at 565 m (1,854 ft). On the list of highest bridges, this one ranks at #26. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_highest_bridges