tipi (or teepee) by blueberry1222
tipi (or teepee)

I wasn't sure which way to spell it, so I looked it up and learned it's a loan word from the Sioux language. (either spelling is accepted)
If interested, click on this link and scroll down to see the phonetic breakdown (it's daunting!) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sioux_language

Here's a cool video recording how the language sounds: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtYfmnnZAes

side note: Every so often, I'll encounter an elderly patient who only speaks Navajo at the hospital where I work. We have to use a virtual translation service to communicate with them. (that is unless my co-worker Cindy is around - she's Navajo and grew up on the "rez.")
Diana ace
Such a perfect b/w capture and edit! I have always had a soft spot for these people and their way of life..
September 7th, 2023  
