I need to look up what this cool plant is! Note the one emerging on the left.Update: pl@ntnet (one of my favorite apps) identified it as "blood tulip." It is an adaptable species, growing in a wide range of soils derived from sandstones, quartzites, granites, shales and limestones, often growing in clumps of hundreds! Plants are so much fun to learn about. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haemanthus_coccineus