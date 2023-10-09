Previous
scourge by blueberry1222
scourge

Hard to believe that people steal cacti out of Botanical Gardens!!
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
@blueberry1222
Kitty Hawke ace
Good grief.......I understand that maybe us gardeners might appropriate a seed or cutting or two.....but a whole plant.......???
October 16th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Oh gosh, that’s awful. Some people!!!!
October 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
In this country they would steal everything, so surprised to see such a sign in your country..
October 16th, 2023  
