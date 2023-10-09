Sign up
Photo 3132
scourge
Hard to believe that people steal cacti out of Botanical Gardens!!
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
3
0
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
desert
,
cactus
Kitty Hawke
ace
Good grief.......I understand that maybe us gardeners might appropriate a seed or cutting or two.....but a whole plant.......???
October 16th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Oh gosh, that’s awful. Some people!!!!
October 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
In this country they would steal everything, so surprised to see such a sign in your country..
October 16th, 2023
