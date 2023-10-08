Previous
Aloe
Aloe

So many aloes bloomed at Huntington Gardens this year. It was a "super bloom" season. Once these beauties bloom, the rest of the plant dies. Hopefully, it dispersed plently of seeds to regrow itself elsewhere on the landscape.
Krista Marson

