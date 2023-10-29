Previous
incredible agave by blueberry1222
Photo 3152

incredible agave

The life cycle of the agave plant. It takes decades for the plant to send up its one and only gigantic bloom stalk.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
@blueberry1222
