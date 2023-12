the state of the desert

I've decided to present a 30-day photo survey of South Mountain Park, highlighting its pros and cons. I currently present to you one of its cons. I used to love hiking here. Unfortunately, climate change has battered much of the natural vegetation. A lot of plants have died. Those ribs on the hill used to be a saguaro and all the trees and shrubs pictured are deceased. At least the barrel cactus looks somewhat alive.