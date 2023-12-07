Previous
Road Runner by blueberry1222
Photo 3191

Road Runner

The Road Runner is capable of flight, but it prefers to run—up to speeds of 20 mph! (32km/h)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFUtQbEYHJQ
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhhhhhhhhhh....beep...beep.....
December 7th, 2023  
moni kozi
@cutekitty My thoughts exactly!
December 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
It looks like a gorgeous painting, I love the tones!
December 7th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 7th, 2023  
