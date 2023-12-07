Sign up
Photo 3191
Road Runner
The Road Runner is capable of flight, but it prefers to run—up to speeds of 20 mph! (32km/h)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFUtQbEYHJQ
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
desert
,
bird
,
arizona
,
roadrunner
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhhhhhhhhhh....beep...beep.....
December 7th, 2023
moni kozi
@cutekitty
My thoughts exactly!
December 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
It looks like a gorgeous painting, I love the tones!
December 7th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 7th, 2023
