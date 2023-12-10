Previous
growing without soil by blueberry1222
growing without soil

It never ceases to amaze me how anything can grow out of a pile of rocks. Here's some geology info if you feel like nerding out: https://blogs.agu.org/mountainbeltway/2018/11/21/brittle-ductile-south-mountains-arizona/
And here's even more if you like going down this rabbit hole (I did!) https://blogs.agu.org/mountainbeltway/2018/11/17/flow-banding-in-pseudotachylyte-south-mountains-arizona/
Corinne C
Wonderful image and so in-depth info!
December 10th, 2023  
