growing without soil

It never ceases to amaze me how anything can grow out of a pile of rocks. Here's some geology info if you feel like nerding out: https://blogs.agu.org/mountainbeltway/2018/11/21/brittle-ductile-south-mountains-arizona/ And here's even more if you like going down this rabbit hole (I did!) https://blogs.agu.org/mountainbeltway/2018/11/17/flow-banding-in-pseudotachylyte-south-mountains-arizona/