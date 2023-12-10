Sign up
Previous
Photo 3194
growing without soil
It never ceases to amaze me how anything can grow out of a pile of rocks. Here's some geology info if you feel like nerding out:
https://blogs.agu.org/mountainbeltway/2018/11/21/brittle-ductile-south-mountains-arizona/
And here's even more if you like going down this rabbit hole (I did!)
https://blogs.agu.org/mountainbeltway/2018/11/17/flow-banding-in-pseudotachylyte-south-mountains-arizona/
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
1
1
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
4758
photos
206
followers
244
following
Tags
tree
,
rocks
,
landscape
,
arizona
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful image and so in-depth info!
December 10th, 2023
