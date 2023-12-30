Sign up
Photo 3214
truth.
I've been hiking the desert for years. I never used to see so many species in the process of dying. Pictured is a dying young saguaro and its already dead nurse tree it grew under.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
desert
,
arizona
,
saguaro
,
climate-change
