form by blueberry1222
form

I enjoy how b&w reduces the scene to shapes compared to the color version: https://365project.org/blueberry1222/365/2024-01-02
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Helge E. Storheim ace
I like the contrast of the bushes against the white wall
January 21st, 2024  
