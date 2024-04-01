Sign up
Previous
Photo 3306
yup.
I've lost count of how many times I've encountered rattlesnakes while hiking in Arizona. They always freak me out. I'm definitely not a snake person (or a scorpion person, but that's a whole 'nother story.)
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Krista Marson
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arizona
,
rattlesnake
william wooderson
You hike in dangerous places!! I hope you've never been attacked. But then I guess the rattlesnakes are just as afraid of you as you are of them!
April 1st, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Wow just amazing to think of coming across one
April 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
