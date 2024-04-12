Sign up
Photo 3317
cactus fruit
They look so easy to pick, like a berry, but with spines. (It's actually called "glochids" and they are even worse than spines:
https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/cacti-succulents/scgen/what-are-glochids.htm
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
desert
cactus
arizona
prickly-pear
