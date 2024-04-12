Previous
cactus fruit

They look so easy to pick, like a berry, but with spines. (It's actually called "glochids" and they are even worse than spines: https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/cacti-succulents/scgen/what-are-glochids.htm
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

