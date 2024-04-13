Previous
chain-link cholla by blueberry1222
chain-link cholla

One man's weed is another man's flower (or however the phrase goes. This cactus is a noxious invasive plant in Australia, as most of our introduced cacti are. Sorry guys! It behaves itself well in its native environment.)
