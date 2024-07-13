Sign up
Previous
Photo 3387
Building "The Butterfly"
Vancouver is already one of the most expensive cities to live in. This new condo building will rank as the most expensive. Starting prices from $3.5 million.
pricing:
https://listingsnearby.com/development/the-butterfly-wesbank-vancouver
(fyi: the price to purchase a parking spot is $75,000!)
here's some construction info:
https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/the-butterfly-tower-vancouver-construction-tallest-height
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
