Previous
Building "The Butterfly" by blueberry1222
Photo 3387

Building "The Butterfly"

Vancouver is already one of the most expensive cities to live in. This new condo building will rank as the most expensive. Starting prices from $3.5 million.
pricing: https://listingsnearby.com/development/the-butterfly-wesbank-vancouver
(fyi: the price to purchase a parking spot is $75,000!)
here's some construction info:
https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/the-butterfly-tower-vancouver-construction-tallest-height
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
927% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise