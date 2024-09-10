Previous
thoughts of spring by blueberry1222
Photo 3446

thoughts of spring

I'm officially sick of summer over here. It's been 100 days over 100F in Phoenix. Today will be another 107F day. I wish this heat would finally stop.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
944% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
I don't blame you that is to hot
September 10th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful image. But wow, that's hot and for way too long.
September 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise