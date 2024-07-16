Previous
Vancouver skyline by blueberry1222
Photo 3390

Vancouver skyline

It really is a city of glass. I learned that Vancouver ushered in the aesthetic when the Wall Centre was constructed in 1998 to much controversy. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Wall_(property_developer)
and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Architecture_of_Vancouver
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
928% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Nice skyline capture with all the boats out front!
July 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise