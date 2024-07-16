Sign up
Photo 3390
Vancouver skyline
It really is a city of glass. I learned that Vancouver ushered in the aesthetic when the Wall Centre was constructed in 1998 to much controversy.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Wall_(property_developer)
and
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Architecture_of_Vancouver
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
city
skyline
vancouver
Barb
Nice skyline capture with all the boats out front!
July 16th, 2024
