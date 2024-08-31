Sign up
Photo 3436
Monument Valley
Look closely at the vehicle in the foreground for scale.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
1
3
Krista Marson
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
11
1
3
365
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
15th September 2011 6:49am
landscape
bw
arizona
monument-valley
ac-schaller
JudyC
ace
I love the light. It's all very beautiful. Fav.
August 31st, 2024
