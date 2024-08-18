Previous
shadowplay by blueberry1222
Photo 3423

shadowplay

The shadow of a neighboring "mitten" at Monument Valley.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
937% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. Beautiful capture.
August 18th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great shot
August 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise