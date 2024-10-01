Previous
Inside the Oculus by blueberry1222
Inside the Oculus

I just returned from a trip to NYC and a few other New England cities. I have only barely begun to go through all my photos.
This was one of the first pictures I took. Where we stated in NYC was close to the World Trade Center and we got to see the "Oculus" building daily.
Designed by Santiago Calatrava, this new Transportation Hub (as of 2004) is located immediately to the east of the original World Trade Center Twin Towers. The project replaced the original rail system that was destroyed on September 11, 2001.
https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/santiago-calatrava-explains-designed-oculus-for-future-generations
Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
