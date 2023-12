A very old Queen Victoria Agave. This specimen is between 30-50 years old. It bloomed sometime after I took this photo. I tried going back to the garden to see it in bloom, but I was still a little too early: https://365project.org/blueberry1222/contests/2023-05-25 When I went back a third time, the show was already over. It must have bloomed sometime in the height of summer and I wasn't about to drive and hour and a half to walk around 120F weather.Here's a video of another Queen Victoria in bloom: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/queen-victoria-agave-1.5309513