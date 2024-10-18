Previous
Contemplating the Empire State Building by blueberry1222
Contemplating the Empire State Building

This man caught my eye because he was the only person inside Summit One who wasn't taking a selfie. https://summitov.com/
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Nigel Rogers ace
Nice one
October 18th, 2024  
