Photo 412
after
This is what our backyard looks like now. It's always a work in progress. Waiting for summer to end to plant a new tree directly in front. Here's an overhead shot taken last year:
https://365project.org/blueberry1222/artsy/2020-04-15
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
garden
,
yard
,
phoenix
,
arizona
Paul
Well done landscaping!
August 4th, 2021
