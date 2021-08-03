Previous
after by blueberry1222
This is what our backyard looks like now. It's always a work in progress. Waiting for summer to end to plant a new tree directly in front. Here's an overhead shot taken last year: https://365project.org/blueberry1222/artsy/2020-04-15
Paul
Well done landscaping!
August 4th, 2021  
