Mid-Term Election night by blueberry1222
Mid-Term Election night

Photo I took tonight while walking around "Canal Convergence" art show. It is a tradition with my hubby and I to have drinks on election night while walking around art exhibits, since this art show always coincides with election season. I don't have any good feelings about the potential outcomes this year...
Oh, and those balls spit fire...they were supposed to coincide with a song, but every ball was off in some way shape or form. My favorite was the one that spewed all its fire out at once. Seemed fitting given my hopes for election results.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
Corinne C ace
Fantastic image.
November 9th, 2022  
*lynn ace
very beautiful
November 9th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Definitely better place to be! Love the light
November 9th, 2022  
