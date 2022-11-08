Mid-Term Election night

Photo I took tonight while walking around "Canal Convergence" art show. It is a tradition with my hubby and I to have drinks on election night while walking around art exhibits, since this art show always coincides with election season. I don't have any good feelings about the potential outcomes this year...

Oh, and those balls spit fire...they were supposed to coincide with a song, but every ball was off in some way shape or form. My favorite was the one that spewed all its fire out at once. Seemed fitting given my hopes for election results.