Photo 422
Tumbleweed
I pulled over to take this pic because this tumbleweed was in the middle of the street and causing havoc. By the time I walked up to it, it had already tumbled out of the road. It's probably back in the middle of the street by now.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Album
alternative
Camera
SM-J337AZ
Taken
22nd February 2023 10:24am
Tags
arizona
,
tumbleweed
