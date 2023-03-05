Previous
Tucson view

I am in Tucson right now for a book festival. I just opened my hotel blinds and saw some mountains peeking above a building as well as a homeless person. A nice, sad view.
Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Corinne C ace
So many layers and stories in your capture!
March 5th, 2023  
