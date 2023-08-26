Previous
Hatch chilis by blueberry1222
Photo 520

Hatch chilis

It's hatch chili season here in the American Southwest, courtesy of our neighbors in New Mexico.
https://www.chilipeppermadness.com/chili-pepper-types/sweet-mild-chili-peppers/hatch-chili-peppers/
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222

Diana ace
They look fabulous, something one won't find here. Thanks for the interesting link, we eat quite a bit of chilli as long as it is not too strong.
August 27th, 2023  
