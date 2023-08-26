Sign up
Photo 520
Hatch chilis
It's hatch chili season here in the American Southwest, courtesy of our neighbors in New Mexico.
https://www.chilipeppermadness.com/chili-pepper-types/sweet-mild-chili-peppers/hatch-chili-peppers/
26th August 2023
26th August 2023
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
alternative
Camera
SM-J337AZ
Taken
26th August 2023 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pepper
,
chili
Diana
ace
They look fabulous, something one won't find here. Thanks for the interesting link, we eat quite a bit of chilli as long as it is not too strong.
August 27th, 2023
