Photo 525
A very local image
Water jugs chilling for sale inside a salad bar. It definitely gets hot here.
22nd September 2023
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
Tags
water
phoenix
arizona
