My gorgeous lemon tree died

We're in the sad process of cutting it down. These are the only "good" limbs left, but even these limbs won't be worth saving. The few lemons that tried growing were shriveled and brown.



Out of curiosity, we drove to an old citrus grove to see how their trees were doing, and more than half of their trees were dead or dying. The last four years were simply too dry and hot in Phoenix, AZ. The citrus growing days might be numbered over here.