Dead Tree Project #1

Phoenix, Arizona broke another heat record this summer. We recorded 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees (beating the previous record of 53 days in 2020.) Additionally, we spent 44% of this year above 100F (122 days), which surprisingly doesn't beat 2020s record of 145 days. Two hot summers almost back to back is putting stress on the vegetation. Sadly, trees have been dying left and right. I'm starting to document the destruction.



Pictured are two large Ficus trees. I've been driving by these big beauties almost every day for 20 years. They seemingly died overnight in the middle of summer this year.