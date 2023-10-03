Previous
DTP (dead tree project) #3 by blueberry1222
DTP (dead tree project) #3

This is another Ficus tree in the process of dying. In another few days, the rest of the branches will be bare. It's happening so quickly.

This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Krista Marson

@blueberry1222
Diana ace
How sad is this!
October 12th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
@ludwigsdiana It's gonna keep going. I'm thinking about doing 54 pics of these (although I could do more...)
October 12th, 2023  
