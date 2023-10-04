Previous
DTP (dead tree project) #4 by blueberry1222
Photo 530

DTP (dead tree project) #4

Dystopian bus stop. This was the scene that inspired me to take pictures of all the deceased trees I've been seeing everywhere.

Side note: It's predicted to get above 100F for multiple more days this week. Unseasonably warm, for sure.

This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer.
Diana ace
so sad Krista!
October 13th, 2023  
